(WTNH) – Looking for fun weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!

Enjoy the Old Lyme Midsummer Festival with a classic car show, a dog parade, an art sale, a 5k run, kid’s activities, and much more.

On Saturday, check out the first ever Christmas In July Craft and Artisan Fair at the Shore Line Trolley Museum with items like garden decor and jewelry.

Attention to all lovers of comics! Head to Terrificon at Mohegan Sun all weekend. It’s the state’s number one comic book convention.

On Saturday night, see legendary singer, and songwriter Smokey Robinson at Foxwoods Resort Casino singing hits like The Tracks of My Tears.

All weekend, celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday in Waterbury where shops and restaurants will host magic shows, animal demos, food, and fun!

Through August 14th, see the Tony award winner Matilda the Musical, inspired by the works of author Roald Dahl, at the Warner Theater.

See The Frog Prince at the Garde Arts Center, it’s performed by kids in the Summer on Stage program, along with Missoula Children’s Theater.

Up until early September, see the world premiere of Anne of Green Gables at The Goodspeed. The classic is reimagined as a folk rock musical.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!