Looking for weekend fun? Here are eight ideas!

See “Here You Come Again” at The Terris Theater in Chester through August 27. It’s a touching new musical about how Dolly Parton’s tunes get a fan through a very hard time.

Or, through August 12th, see “The Music Man” outside under the stars at the Richter Arts Center in Danbury, the state’s longest running outdoor theater in it’s 39th season.

All weekend, visit the 63rd Annual Lebanon Country Fair with livestock, crafts, carnival rides, monster trucks and helicopter trips or tethered hot air balloon rides.

Saturday afternoon, arrive hungry to a Pizza Club Pop-up at Next Door Pizzeria in New Haven to raise money for Slice Out Hunger. Check out pizza related books, movies and clothes!

Also Saturday afternoon, take part in the Bikers Against Animal Cruelty Rally in Hamden with food trucks and pet adoptions. Bring chairs, blankets and your pet, if they like crowds.

Attention, all lovers of comics! Head to Terrificon at Mohegan Sun all weekend. It’s the state’s number No. 1 comic book convention with artwork, gaming goods and more.

Enjoy the Old Lyme Midsummer Festival with a concert, a classic car show, a dog parade, a linen sale, an art sale, art exhibitions, a 5k run, kids activities and much more.

Sunday, take the family to the Kids Fun Fest at the Norwich Little League Baseball Complex. Find music, food, vendors, a petting zoo, a bounce house and face painting.

Here’s an extra: also check out the Windham County 4-H Fair in Brooklyn.