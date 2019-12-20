8 Things To Do This Weekend: The Illusionists, Brunch with Santa & Menorah Lighting

Looking for weekend activities? We have eight suggestions for you – including events that are all about festive cheer!

Saturday evening, see The Clairvoyants at Foxwoods Resort Casino. The holiday show exposes the talents of the duo who’ll know if you’ve been good or bad.

All weekend, check out the jaw dropping talents of The Illusionists: The Magic of the Holidays at The Shubert. See outrageous acts and sophisticated tricks!

It’s your last chance to experience the new, modern, hip take on Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice that’s been wow-ing the crowds at Long Wharf Theatre.

It’s also the final weekend to see An Actor’s Carol at the Ivoryton Playhouse. It’s a comedic version of the Dickens classic featuring an actor who always plays Scrooge.



Enjoy the Holiday Cirque Spectacular during two shows at The Bushnell on Saturday. The Hartford Symphony Orchestra plays music while acrobats perform.



All weekend you can book a Brunch with Santa at Lyman Orchards. Visit the big guy and Mrs. Claus in the festively decorated homestead filled with good food.



Visit the Knights of Columbus Museum to experience the gorgeous exhibit Christmas in Northern Europe. Also see two dozen trees beautifully decorated by children.

And on Sunday, celebrate the first night of Chanukah with a menorah lighting followed by a party featuring a Jewish folk music concert at The Academy on the Branford Green.



Have a wonderful weekend!

