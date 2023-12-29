NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the last weekend to see some beautiful displays glowing all around Connecticut. Here are eight things to do — the light show edition!

Through Jan. 1, you can see the Festival of Silver Lights at Hubbard Park and Castle Craig in Meriden, with more than 350,000 twinkling lights.

Until the end of December, tune the radio to 101.5 FM and watch Ivoryton Illuminations on the Green, which synchronizes the light display to music.

A relatively new tradition! See the Hebron Lions Lights in Motion through New Year’s Day. It’s a one-mile, 20-minute drive-through with over one million lights at the Hebron Fairgrounds.

Check out the Magic of Lights through Dec. 31! It’s a family-friendly holiday drive-through event at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. See a tunnel of lights and Candyland.

A beloved tradition! The annual Fantasy of Lights at Lighthouse Point Park at Lighthouse Point Park in New Haven is enjoyed by thousands each season.

The Holiday Lights Spectacular at Olde Mistick Village in Mystic is also running. It’s one of the largest displays in New England with a half million lights.

Sip hot cocoa as you stroll around Lake Compounce, taking in its holiday lights show, some rides and the state’s tallest Christmas tree. This runs through Dec. 31.

Through Dec. 30, see Home for the Holidays, a lights extravaganza at Mystic Aquarium! Special events include ice sculpture demos and carol singing.

Here’s an extra: see the Reed Family Light Show in Clinton.

