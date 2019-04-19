8 Things To Do

8 Things To Do This Weekend: The Music Man, Mystic Egg Hunt & Science Saturday

Apr 19, 2019

Looking for weekend fun?  We have eight suggestions for activities - including a new production of a classic musical, a visit from a children's character and Easter egg events!

Enjoy The Music Man at Goodspeed Opera House.  The show is described as a rouding new production of a great American musical.

From Full House to Foxwoods Resort Casino.  On Saturday, enjoy some laughs, courtesy of comedian and actor Bon Saget.

A beloved tank engine is chugging into Essex Steam Train & Riverboat on Saturday.  The kids will love A Day Out With Thomas.

Also on Saturday, hop the Easter Bunny Express - an hour and a half ride hosted by the Railroad Museum of New England.

Or, hunt for colorful treasures Saturday at Olde Mistick Village.  The annual egg hunt includes a visit with Mr. Bunny.

Take part in the Egg-straordinary Egg-stravaganza at Stepping Stones Museum for Children with egg rolls and egg tosses aplenty.

Celebrate Earth Day during the Lyman Allyn Art Museum's Science Saturday, a drop-om program featuring fun experiments.

Now open every Sunday including holidays - The Elephant's Trunk Flea Market in New Milford.  It's a tradition for deal seekers.

Have a great weekend!  And send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

