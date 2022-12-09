Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? Here are 8 ideas for you!

All weekend, see A Soldier’s Play at The Shubert. The Pulitzer Prize winning thriller about an army base murder examines service and identity.

See the classic tale by Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol, at The Legacy Theatre. It shows the journey of Scrooge in England in the 1800s.

Through the 11th, see Glitz: The Little Miss Christmas Pageant Musical at Center Stage Theater. It’s a funny play about outrageous stage moms.

A beautiful holiday tradition for the whole family. All weekend, see the Connecticut Ballet perform The Nutcracker at The Bushnell.

On Saturday, rain or shine, take part in the Niantic Jingle Bell 5K Run/Walk to benefit the Brian Dagle Foundation, providing grief support for the public.

On Saturday, hang out with the News 8 crew at our drive-through toy drive. Bring a new, unwrapped toy for a little girl or boy. This benefits Toys for Tots.

Sunday, head to The Shops at Yale for both an A cappella concert, featuring groups from Yale, and an ice carving competition featuring artists from around New England.

Through January 31st, see the incredible Lantern Festival at Lyman Orchards with more than 400 illuminated displays on a winding, one-mile walking path.

News 8’s Sarah Cody will be at Faith’s Toy Drive in Madison, collecting items for the Toy Closet at Yale New Haven Hospital on Saturday.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.