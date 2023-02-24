Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for fun weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!

All weekend, see Tootsie at The Bushnell. This funny show, based on the classic movie, is packed with punchlines and really clever musical numbers.

Feel a touch of spring with beautiful blooms at the Connecticut Flower and Garden Show, happening at the Connecticut Convention Center, all weekend long.

Arrive hungry to the 18th Annual Cabin Fever Chowder Festival and Charity Cook-off on Saturday afternoon at Olde Mistick Village.

Both Saturday and Sunday, take part in Black History Month events at the Mattatuck Museum with panel discussions and the showing of a documentary.

Check out Winter Weekend in Norfolk, featuring a series of town events like the premiere of a new show, ice skating and fly fishing demonstrations.

Sunday afternoon, see Tony Award winner Nikki James, known for performances in Les Miserables and The Wiz. She’s taking the stage at The Legacy Theatre.

Be brave Sunday at the Westbrook Athletic Boosters Polar Plunge into the chilly Long Island Sound. Find games and a fire pit for warming-up post plunge!

Sunday, grab some traditional eats at the Annual Corned Beef Dinner at the Knights of St. Patrick to support the New Haven St. Patricks Day Parade.

You can buy a ticket online ahead of time or just pay at the door!

Email information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.