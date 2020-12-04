8 Things To Do This Weekend: Torchlight Parade, Tree Farms & Gingerbread House Festival

(WTNH) — Looking for safe weekend activities for the whole family? We have 8 ideas for you!

See the incredible reindeer and pick out your Christmas tree at Dzen Tree Farm. Wear a mask, keep a safe distance from other families, and have fun!

The annual Gingerbread House Festival is back but in a new outdoor location at The Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk. Stroll and admire!

Sunday evening, feel festive at the Torchlight Parade in Windsor’s Town Center. See 20 large, brightly lit vehicles and holiday decorations.

In place of the usual Lantern Light Tours, see the Lantern Light Village at Mystic Seaport Museum, an outdoor experience with music and carriage rides.

Through Dec. 23, eat a four-course meal aboard the elegant holiday dinner train courtesy of Essex Steam Train & Riverboat.

Set your car radio to a certain station and watch Ivoryton Illuminations – a large, festive, interactive holiday light show on the village green.



All weekend, drive through the holiday lights display – with a 12 Days of Christmas theme – at Action Wildlife. Kids can even participate in a safe scavenger hunt.

Saturday mornings are free at the New Britain Museum of American Art. Also, find scavenger hunts for the whole family. Safety protocols are in place.

Send information about upcoming events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend!