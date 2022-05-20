Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for fun weekend activities? We have 8 ideas for you!

Celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Connecticut Draft Horse Rescue on Saturday at Autumn Ridge with vendors, wagon rides and more!

On Saturday, get moving for a good cause at the Huntington’s Disease Connecticut Team Hope Walk at Chatfield Hollow State Park.

Enjoy live jazz and free parking on Saturday at an outdoor art sale with ten local artists at The Shops at Yale’s Broadway Island.

Join the Bikers Against Animal Cruelty’s first supply run of the season on Saturday – as they bring supplies to shelters in Bloomfield and Burlington.

Saturday, the kids will love to Touch a Truck – during a meet and greet with Middlefield’s volunteer firefighters at Lyman Orchards.

Have burgers and fries at a Jeep Rally at Main Moose on Saturday! Funds raised will support a pediatric brain tumor organization.

See the fantastic and unique Shoreline Bell Ringers on Sunday at the Orange Congregational Church. They play music from Bach to Beatles.

Also Sunday, join ASRC’s Connecticut Walk for Autism at the North Haven Fairgrounds with inclusive employment showcases and more!

There will also be food trucks and entertainment.

News 8’s Sarah Cody will be there – please come out and say hello!

Have a great weekend.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.