8 Things To Do This Weekend: Train Show, Holiday Magic & Beautiful – The Carole King Musical

Looking for weekend fun? We have eight suggestions for you!

All weekend at the Oakdale Theatre – see Beautiful: The Carole King Musical which details the star’s rise to fame. She’s now one of the most successful solo acts in music history.



Visit Winterfest at Mystic Aquarium with special activities. See ice carving, hear music, take part in sing-a-longs and savor the festive cheer through New Year’s Day.



There are also unique activities going on at Mystic Seaport Museum. Holiday Magic features parlor games, a magician’s show and a craft workshop.



It’s the last weekend for the New England Winter Festival at Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort. Enjoy kids’ activities, bonfires, tubing, ice sculptures and more.

The kids will love to check out the special vacation week activities at the Connecticut Science Museum, such as the sock skating rink, open through President’s Day Weekend.

You’ll also find vacation week workshops at the New England Air Museum. On Saturday, kids can build marshmallow constellations. Sunday, find a straw rocket challenge.



Don’t miss the holiday exhibit – Mr. Gilbert’s Railroad – featuring American Flyer trains at the Eli Whitney Museum. The toy locomotives were made in the Elm City fifty years ago.



On Sunday, celebrate the last night of Hanukkah with a family puppet show at the Guilford Library, followed by a special menorah lighting on the Guilford Green.

