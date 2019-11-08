8 Things To Do This Weekend: Veterans Day Events, Dino-Snore & Road Race

(WTNH) — Looking for weekend fun? We have eight suggestions for activities!

It’s the last weekend to see Woody Sez – The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie at The Ivoryton Playhouse. He transformed a folk ballad into social protest.

Imagine the meeting of Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python! All weekend you can find some laughs at The Play That Goes Wrong at The Shubert.

Grab your jammies and sleeping bags for a night with prehistoric creatures. The Yale Peabody Museum‘s Dino-Snore takes place on Saturday night.

Head to Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo for Fall Into Fun Family Weekend, featuring scarecrows on parade, story time and scavenger hunts.

On Saturday, show your respect at Connecticut’s Veterans Day Patriot 4-Mile Race in Coventry. Funds raised support local veterans.

Saturday is Military Appreciation Day at the Danbury Railway Museum. All past and present personnel and their families will receive free tickets.

Sunday morning, attend a family friendly all-you-can-eat breakfast at Eli’s on Whitney to benefit House of Heroes, an organization helping veterans.

On Sunday, get exercise at the 8th Annual New Haven Rotary and Tessa Marie Memorial 5K and Walk – benefiting the new Boys and Girls Club in town.

Have a very special Veterans Day Weekend.

