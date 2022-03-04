Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!

On Saturday, head to The Institute for American Indian Studies for the Maple Sugar Fest for demos of traditional techniques.

There are other opportunities to savor maple season! Reserve a spot at Flanders Sugar House for a syrup demo – filled with science, stories and humor!

Waitress is at The Shubert with shows all weekend! This uplifting musical tells the story of an expert pie maker with big dreams.

Support students as Berlin High School presents Stephen Sondheim’s classic, Into the Woods, their first indoor musical in two years.

Go see The Wedding Singer at The Warner Theater – a show that takes us back to big hair and eighties music, starring actors age 14 through 18.

You’ll surely be amazed! On Sunday, the whole family will enjoy the incredible Shanghai Acrobats – the New Shanghai Circus at The Ridgefield Playhouse.

Or on Sunday, get classical, by attending a free chamber music concert by a Yale string quartet, at the Connecticut Senior Community Center. Click here for info.

Arrive hungry to A Taste of Greece – a Greek food takeout event at Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church. Pre-order souvlaki, salad and more.

Send info about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend!