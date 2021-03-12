8 Things To Do This Weekend: Waterfront Walk, Goat Snuggles & St. Patrick’s Day Car Parade

(WTNH) — Looking for activities that are fun and safe? We have eight ideas for you!

On Saturday, visit Sweet Wind Farm Sugarhouse and Farm Stand‘s Maple Festival with outdoor activities. More events are happening in the coming weeks.

Take part in Goats n’ Pajamas or Goat Snuggles. There are several cute events at Bradley Mountain Farm both Saturday and Sunday.

A unique adventure with Covered Bridge Electric Bike! Rent a ride and explore a gorgeous area, past farms, forests and the Housatonic River.

Scale a wall at City Climb Gym with options for participants that are expert or have little experience. Reservations are now required.

Calling runners of all ages and abilities! Take part in the inaugural Goodwin Gallop 5K, a virtual event to benefit an Old Saybrook school.

Take a brisk waterfront walk at Fort Trumbull State Park in New London. Enjoy beautiful sights, including wildlife and maritime history.



On Sunday, celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Creamery Brook Bison Farm and see where these majestic animals roam. Reservations are required.

Sit in your vehicle along the 10-mile route and watch the St. Patrick’s Day Car Parade on Sunday through the city of New London.

Send ideas for activities to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

