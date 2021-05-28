8 Things To Do This Weekend: Westbrook Carnival, Air & Space Center Opens & Lighthouse Cruise

Looking for safe, fun activities this Memorial Day Weekend? Here are 8 Things To Do!

This weekend kicks off the season for the Norwalk Harbor Lighthouse Cruise. See wildlife and three historic sites including the Sheffield Island Light.

It’s the grand opening of the brand new Connecticut Air and Space Center, a museum displaying vintage aircraft, fascinating memorabilia and artifacts.

Great news! The Submarine Force Museum, home to the world’s first nuclear-powered sub – the USS Nautilus – is re-opening for visitors this week.

Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend at Mystic Seaport Museum, with a stroll through a new exhibit, live music, antique truck rides and more family fun.

On Saturday, enjoy Heritage Weekend festivities on the lawn of the Keeney Cultural Center with a fife and drum show and military demos.

All weekend, check out the TransAm Memorial Day Classic at Lime Rock Park with a mix of modern and vintage cars, called a massive dose of Americana.

Goat walks and visits with other animals! There’s a whole lot going on at beautiful Blue Button Farm, a great spot for a bucolic day trip.

It’s time to re-visit some old-fashioned fun! Through Monday, the whole family can enjoy the carnival at the Westbrook Outlets with rides, games and food.

Send information about future activities to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend!

