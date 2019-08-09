8 Things To Do This Weekend: Wine Festival, Puerto Rican Festival & Big Concert

(WTNH)– Looking for weekend fun? We have eight suggestions for you including a wine festival, a cultural celebration and a big concert!

Check out the 13th Annual Shoreline Wine Festival at Bishops Orchards on both Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy spirits from local vineyards with food, music and artisans.

Saturday, join thousands of people as they dance and eat at a celebration of culture. The 4th Annual Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven takes place on the green.

All weekend, take to the Goshen fairgrounds for the unique sounds of the Podunk Bluegrass Music Festival with local and national talent on two stages.

‘Tis the season! Visit the Lebanon Country Fair featuring livestock, crafts, carnival rides, food vendors, monster trucks and even helicopter rides.

If you love water sports, bring your paddle board, kayak or canoe to the Conquer the Current Regatta on Saturday, organized by the Connecticut River Museum.

Saturday afternoon, see the Hartford Athletic take on the New York Red Bulls 2 at Dillon Stadium. You can also watch the soccer game from home on MyTv9!

On Sunday, two chart topping bands, Train and Goo Goo Dolls, team-up for a concert at Mohegan Sun Arena. The shows also features special guest Allen Stone.

Actor and comedian Sinbad – ranked one of the greatest stand-ups of all time – shares his talents as he performs at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday night.

