8 Things To Do This Weekend: Wooden Boat Show, Asian Festival & Wolcott Country Fair

Looking for fun weekend activities for the whole family? We have 8 ideas for you!

Through Aug. 29, see Little Girl Blue: The Nina Simone Musical, under the tent at The Goodspeed. It’s the first musical at the beloved theater in 18 months.

TheaterWorks of Hartford is partnering with Riverfront Recapture to present Walden, a very unique outdoor, immersive theatrical production.

All weekend, enjoy The Wooden Boat Show at the Mystic Seaport Museum with more than 100 classic boats of every kind on display.

See fireworks, hear great music, enjoy new rides, and eat like a champ all weekend at the Wolcott Country Fair, which even features diving dogs!

On Saturday, celebrate Asian and Pacific Island Cultures through music and dance, activities, food, and martial arts at the Riverfront Asian Festival.

Also Saturday, head over to the 47th Annual Milford Oyster Festival with a car show, kayak races, great food, and live music. Always a great time.

Saturday, check out Air-Cooled at the Orchard – Lyman Orchards, that is. It’s open to all Corvair-powered vehicles, Volkswagens, and more.

Before summer is done, be sure to enjoy the zip lines, cliff jumps, rope swings, and water slides at Brownstone Exploration and Discovery Park.

Here’s an extra: Jason Mraz is performing at Mohegan Sun on Sunday evening.



