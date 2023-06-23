NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? Here are eight ideas for fun!

Through Sunday, see the Tony award-winning 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at the Center Stage Theater, a fast-paced and funny show.

Calling all comics fans! Check out the New Haven Comic and Collectible Spectacular at Annex YMA Hall with vintage editions and toys on Saturday.

All weekend, head to Wooster Square for the St. Andrew Society Festa with Italian tradition, live music, free admission and great food!

Or, all weekend, attend an Irish Festival at the New Haven Football and Hurling Club with bands, kids events and dance performances.

Saturday, the Shore Line Trolley Museum is kicking off its summer season with its annual Museum in Motion event with parades and fun for the family.

Saturday night, enjoy an evening of great contemporary jazz called In Between the Notes with a nationally known saxophonist at Cafe Bravado in Oakville.

Mystic Seaport Museum is hosting the annual WoodenBoat Show with over 100 traditional and classic wooden boats all weekend.

Take an outing, get a treat! Blue Chip Creamery, voted the state’s best ice cream truck, has opened its first storefront at the Connecticut Science Center.

Please send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, everyone!