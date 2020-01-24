8 Things To Do This Weekend: Yeti Day, Wine & Food Fest & Camping Show

Looking for weekend fun? We have 8 suggestions of great activities for you!

On Saturday, see Homeland actor Mandy Patinkin in concert at The Shubert. Diaries includes favorite Broadway and classic American tunes.

Find amazing eats and spirits all weekend at the Sun Wine & Food Fest at Mohegan Sun. Sip and sample vintages and dishes during this three day affair.

Also all weekend, check out the giant Northeast Recreational Vehicle and Camping Show at the Connecticut Convention Center, featuring dozens of exhibitors.

Don some skis and take part in Yeti Day at Mohawk Mountain on Saturday! Kids will enjoy music, games and raffles. Take a picture with Goggles the Yeti!

Got skills? Well, show them off on Saturday at the 2nd Annual Teen Talent Search at Oddfellows Playhouse. All performance forms are welcome.

Saturday, attend a first birthday party for the two rare Amur leopards at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo with cake, cocoa and special presentations.

On Sunday afternoon, take part in a tradition on the Connecticut River – The Groundhog Day Parade! See the costume that Essex Ed will be wearing this year!

Also Sunday afternoon, join Bikers Against Animal Cruelty at their annual bowling event in Woodbridge. Donations of pet food and toys are appreciated.

Here’s an extra: also Sunday, enjoy the 8th Annual Day of Music at Cafe 9 to support the New Haven Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

Have a great weekend!

And, don’t forget to send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com