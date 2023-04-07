Conn. (WTNH) — Celebrate UConn, visit the Easter bunny, and pick some dancing daffodils. There’s a lot going on in the state this weekend. News 8’s Sarah Cody has your 8 things to do!

UConn Victory Parade – Downtown – Hartford

Saturday, attend the rally and parade in downtown Hartford, honoring the UConn huskies for winning the 2023 NCAA National Championship.

Easter Bunny Express – Railroad Museum of New England – Thomaston

Through Saturday, take your child to meet the big rabbit at the Railroad Museum of New England’s Easter Bunny Express. Enjoy a train ride and photo opportunities!

Easter Egg Hunt – Olde Mistick Village – Mystic

Saturday, for the first time in a few years, Olde Mistick Village is hosting an outdoor easter egg hunt. This event, including face painting, is completely free.

Dancing Daffodils – Halfinger Farms – Higganum

Pick your own beautiful, springy daffodils and explore the greenhouse at Halfinger Farms, a lovely historic property. The flowers are 70 cents each.

Science on Saturdays – Yale University – New Haven

After a pandemic pause, Science on Saturdays at Yale is back. Middle school students and parents are invited to hands-on demos and a lecture.

National Zoo Lovers Day – CT’s Beardsley Zoo – Bridgeport

Saturday is National Zoo Lovers Day – a great time to kick off spring at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, home to 350 animals.

Find Treasure – Elephants Trunk Flea Market – New Milford

Hunt for treasure, like furniture or knick knacks, among hundreds of vendors at the beloved Elephants Trunk Flea Market, now open for the season!

The Legend of Georgia McBride – Ivoryton Playhouse – Ivoryton

Through April 30, see The Legend of Georgia Mcbride at the Ivoryton Playhouse. It’s about an Elvis impersonator who transforms into a drag queen.