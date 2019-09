(WTNH) — The 5th Annual Car Show to support REACH Newtown is happening Sunday, September 8th.

The event runs from 8am to 3pm at the Fairfield Hills Campus in Newtown.

All kinds of cars will be featured at the car.

To enter your car, the cost is $15. To be a spectator, it is a $3 donation.

REACH Newtown is dedicated to connecting kids and building relationships that help change lives.

