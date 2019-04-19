At the Movies: 'La Llorona' and 'Breakthrough'
(WTNH) - This weekend, meet La Llorona.
If you haven't already, the popular Mexican myth about a weeping ghost bride has been everywhere from popular TV series to horror anthologies for years.
Legend has it, she drowned her two children in the 17th century after her husband's infidelity and continued her murderous pursuit by drowning other children. For the upcoming movie, it's 1973 and Linda Cardellini, who we'll see next week in "Avengers: Endgame," is a social worker named Anna.
Making the connection between the legend and one of her cases. enter a holy man, played by "Better Call Saul"'s Raymond Cruz, after two boys are drowned in a reservoir as well as a bathtub drowning attempt within a few days of each other.
He encourages Anna, a widow raising two kids of her own, to not cower, but instead stand up to the ghost. My advice would be to just not take them to a water park!
At the opposite end of the spectrum, and I do mean opposite, is "Breakthrough." "This is Us" star Chrissy Metz is a mom who won't give up when it comes to her son, who falls through ice and winds up without a heartbeat for 45 minutes.
Her faith is so strong that it's believed it was her audible prayers that brought her son's pulse racing back. "Breakthrough" gives its fair share of time to rescue workers, medicine, and the boy returning to school hung up on why his life was spared when so many others aren't. Interesting food for thought this holiday weekend. "The curse of La Llorona" is rated R and "Breakthrough" is rated PG-13.
