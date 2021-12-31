At the Movies: ‘Licorice Pizza’, ‘American Underdog’, and ‘Red Rocket’

(WTNH) — “Licorice Pizza” is a shoo-in for Oscar nods, even if pizza-loving New Haven is nuts about that title.

Paul Thomas Anderson, the behind “Boogie Nights” and “Magnolia” has the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman’s son Cooper in the lead role.

Set in the San Fernando Valley in the ’70s, it’s one big fat love story and a love letter to those sunshine days. And there’s another Cooper in it, Bradley.

“American Underdog” is the true story of Kurt Warner, played by Shazam’s Zachary Levi. He overcame plenty of obstacles to become a two-time NFL MVP.

Dennis Quaid also stars in the movie. It’s this generation’s “Brian’s Song” just without death.

Keep an eye out for the indie gem “Red Rocket.” Former MTV Veejay Simon Rex gives us a tour de force as a washed-up adult film star coming home and trying to clean up his act.