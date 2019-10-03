Breaking News
On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban
Live Now
CT State Police give update on plane crash at Bradley Airport

Aviation medical examiner and private pilot breaks down misconceptions about older planes

On-Air

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Dr. Michael Teiger, aviation medical examiner with the FAA and private pilot, breaks down some of the misconceptions about older aircraft following the deadly plane crash at Bradley International Airport.

Dr. Teiger gives physicals to pilots every 6 months for their license review. If he sees any signs of mental illness he is requied to forward that info to the National Aviation Board in Oklahoma.

In the interview above, Dr. Teiger explains the safety of older aircraft like the B-17 involved in Wednesday’s crash at Bradley.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss