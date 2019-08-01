Back to school organization for students of any age

(WTNH) — As parents help the kids get ready to go back to school, professional organizer and mom Stefanie Jones is helping them stay organized all year long.

Start prepping schedules/routines a week or so in advance (waking up earlier, getting dressed, breakfast, and teeth brushing.)

Designate a “Drop Zone” in your home for backpacks, shoes, school work, etc.

Stock up on “Grab & Go” foods for busy mornings and lunchboxes. Have an emergency supplies in your car (food, toiletries, first aid) and designated space for activity bags (football, tennis, soccer gear, etc.)

Use clear pencil bags and and transparent folders for school supplies, this helps kids see what they have and can prevent forgetting homework or parental sign-off forms.

Set up a homework station.

