Back to school snacks with Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist Jamie Lee McIntyre

(WTNH) — Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist has the kids and the busy parents in mind on hectic school mornings with her cheesy pinwheel snacks and protein shakes.
Meaty-Cheesy Pinwheels:
8-inch whole wheat flour tortilla
2 tablespoons cheese spread
3 slices (3 oz) no salt added top round roast beef
2 tablespoons grated carrots
1 asparagus spear – blanched and chilled
1 clementine
¼ cup raisins
1 kids’ lowfat Greek yogurt (1 container)
water (8 fl oz)
For information about energizing protein shakes for busy parents, watch the video above.