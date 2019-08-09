Breaking News
Back to school snacks with Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist Jamie Lee McIntyre

by: Samantha Miller

(WTNH) — Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist has the kids and the busy parents in mind on hectic school mornings with her cheesy pinwheel snacks and protein shakes.

Meaty-Cheesy Pinwheels:

8-inch whole wheat flour tortilla

2 tablespoons cheese spread

3 slices (3 oz) no salt added top round roast beef

2 tablespoons grated carrots

1 asparagus spear – blanched and chilled

1 clementine

¼ cup raisins

1 kids’ lowfat Greek yogurt (1 container)

water (8 fl oz)

For information about energizing protein shakes for busy parents, watch the video above.

