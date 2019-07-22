Bookmobile comes to Connecticut

(WTNH) — As your child crosses off their summer reading list, more digital resources are becoming available to inspire young learners.

The Digital Bookmobile is coming to Connecticut!

Its first stop is in Danbury on Tuesday, July 23rd at Kennedy Park. Parents and children can visit from 10am to 4pm.

The Bookmobile is making a second stop in Milford on Wednesday, July 24th. The event is being held at the Milford Public Library from 1pm to 7pm.

The traveling exhibit is equipped with interactive workstations, touchscreen activities, devices, sample titles and more. Digital Bookmobile experts along with library or school staff available on-board to provide assistance and answer questions.

For more information on the Bookmobile, watch the interview above.