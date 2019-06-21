1  of  4
Breaking News
Pita Pal Foods hummus products recalled over possible Listeria contamination Deceased body found in Naugatuck River Southington fire crews battle structure fire on Clark Street Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”
LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

Capitol Report

More Capitol Report Headlines

Washington D.C. News

More Washington D.C. News Headlines

National

More National Headlines

Politics

More Politics Headlines

Connecticut

More Connecticut Headlines

Crime

More Crime Headlines

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss