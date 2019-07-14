Capitol Report: Changes may be coming to New Haven, like it or not

(WTNH)–Tweed New Haven gets the OK to extend its runway, but is the battle to stop it over?

For the past few decades, flight options out of Tweed New Haven Airport have been severely limited by the length of the main runway.

But a court hearing last week cleared the way for a runway extension.

Airport neighbors aren’t happy about it.

But New Haven’s mayor, the business community, and Governor Lamont all love the idea of more flight options into the Elm City.

Capitol Report pal Mark Pazniokas penned a column last week called “Tong vs Trump”.

The case of activist AG Tong is not shy about taking on the Trump White House. While some Republicans question those tactics, Tong is following through on a campaign promise to be a “Firewall” between Connecticut and Trump policies.

This Thursday, New haven will hold its Democratic town committee convention, and incumbent Toni Harp could be in serious jeopardy of losing the party endorsement to challenger Justin Elicker.

Elicker is taking advantage of recent problems plaguing City Hall.

Elicker is raising more money and he is also winning town committee endorsements that Harp has owned in the past. Harp even no-showed at a candidate forum last month.

