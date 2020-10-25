3rd Congressional District debate highlights; latest QU poll says Biden leads presidential race

For nearly 30 years, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro has owned Connecticut’s Third Congressional District, but 2020 is different.

Her Republican challenger Margaret Streiker is giving DeLauro a run for her money, literally.

Streiker drew first blood airing an attack ad questioning DeLauro’s DC dealings, saying she was “pulling strings to get rich.”

DeLauro snapped back with an ad of her own, labeling Streiker a ‘slumlord’ and a liar — Ouch!

Last Thursday, the two met for a debate along with Green Party candidate Justin Paglino.

And one of the most interesting exchanges surrounded the controversy over the removal of New Haven’s Columbus statue in Wooster Square that DeLauro at first opposed and then publicly supported.

The translation of Streiker’s Italian message to DeLauro was, “Wait a second Rosa, what are you doing? After everything, you forgot where you came from.”

Before the debate, the group “Italian American Heritage of New Haven” snubbed DeLauro and endorsed Streiker, calling Streiker a “tireless advocate for the Italian-American Community and someone who will always support us.”

The final presidential debate was a much kinder, gentler affair compared to the nightmare a few weeks ago. Neither President Trump nor joe Biden said anything that would move the needle.

This comes from two men with two completely different views of the present and future needs of our country. And if polls mean anything to you, President Trump has some serious work to do.

The latest Quinnipiac University poll has Biden at 51% and Trump at 41%. It’s hard to believe we have undecided voters still scratching their heads.

But in 2016, when voters were asked who they think will win, Hillary Clinton was a shoo-in.

This time around in 2020, Biden may be ahead in the polls, but there is still doubt about the outcome.

What isn’t up for debate: the candidate who people think displays the most decency. That’s Biden.