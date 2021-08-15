Capitol Report: CIAC out with new COVID guidelines; Should state employees be required to vaccinate? CT Lottery selects vendors to run sports betting venues

(WTNH) — The CIAC is only recommending COVID-19 vaccinations for student-athletes. Earlier this week a column in ‘The Day’ suggested vaccines should be mandatory.

Sports-writer Mike Dimauro wrote, “This is about starting to infringe on the hallowed liberties of the unvaccinated and making their lives more uncomfortable. Sports and their tentacles/metaphorical richness are a great place to start.”

State Majority Leader Bob Duff doesn’t want to wait around for legislators and Gov. Ned Lamont and union leadership to decide if state and municipal employees should be vaccinated.

Last week, Duff said he doesn’t believe that mandating those vaccinations is a collective bargaining issue.

Connecticut Lottery has selected vendors to run the ‘storefront’ sports betting venues around the state as well as online partner.

Rush Street Interactive out of Chicago will handle the online side while the familiar name Sportech – who already handles parimutuel betting in the state – gets the retails piece of the action.

And remember, when it seemed like Sportech would be the “odd man out” on sports betting and threatened legal action? Sorry lawmakers…