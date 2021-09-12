Capitol Report: CT in good shape with COVID cases, vaccination, but will it hold with school back in session in-person? And UConn’s got a new football coach

(WTNH) — We’ve learned a lot about COVID-19 over the past few months. Right now, Connecticut has the lowest rate of cases per 100,000 residents compared to every other state.

Our hospitalizations are lower than in other states and the percentage of people vaccinated is among the top in the nation.

Kids and teachers are back in school, and yes, they are wearing masks. The hope now is that schools will be able to remain open the entire year.

One might argue that mask mandates and the hard-line taken by Governor Ned Lamont during the pandemic is what has Connecticut better off than much of the country. Yet, there continues to be those who want the governor to stop ruling by executive order.

UConn football Head Coach Randy Edsall is out. Taking his place as interim head coach is Defensive Coordinator Lou Spanos.

Spanos is a no-nonsense football guy who gave the media a no-nonsense Zoom call this week to talk about his promotion.