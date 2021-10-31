Capitol Report: CT voters head to the polls Tuesday, we break down the local races

(WTNH) — In only two days, voters in a number of Connecticut cities and towns will head to the polls for Election Day.

While 2021 lacks the flash and pizazz of a presidential, mid-term, or gubernatorial election, there’s been no shortage of intrigue and excitement in the world of politics.

Guilford Board of Education election

It is one of the most heated and contentious races this season. It’s all about the divisive issue of how to teach the history of race and racism in our schools.

The Republican slate of candidates is looking to take majority control.

West Haven Mayoral Race

This race got interesting after Democratic State Representative Michael DiMassa – who worked in West Haven City Hall – got indicted for defrauding the city out of more than $600k in COVID relief funds. All of it happening on Mayor Nancy Rossi’s watch.

All of this coming as a gift to Republican challenger Barry Lee Cohen.

Race for mayor in Stamford

The race for mayor in Stamford is getting spicy.

A comment from an unaffiliated candidate, Bobby Valentine, about her age and experience really irked Democrat Caroline Simmons.

Race for mayor in New Britain

Mayor Erin Stewart – who became the city’s youngest mayor at age 26 when she was first elected eight years ago – is looking to win a fifth term on Election Day.

She’s facing a tough challenge from State Rep. Bobby Sanchez who chairs the Education Committee in the General Assembly.

He has been hammering away at Stewart’s record on education.