Capitol Report: Gov. Lamont holding off on statewide mask mandate; Transportation Climate Initiative could be back on the table for Special Session

(WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont explains why Connecticut is holding off on mask mandates, and that’s not the only pandemic issue on his plate.

We were just talking about the possibility of a special session in September. And guess what could be back on the table? The Transportation Climate Initiative (TCI).

The TCI regional plan would cut down on greenhouse gas emissions from cars and trucks, which, in turn, will mean higher gas prices for everyone.

It never came up for a vote in regular session and the governor says he wouldn’t mind getting it in front of lawmakers. But you know who doesn’t like that idea? Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly.