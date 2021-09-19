Capitol Report: Primary election results from across CT this week create match-ups-to-watch for Nov.

(WTNH) — Last week, primary elections were held in cities and towns across Connecticut with some interesting results.

Usually, a school board primary gets as much attention as the race for town dog catcher, but that was not the case in Guilford this week.

A slate of five Republican candidates opposed to what’s known as ‘Critical Race Theory’ won their primary by a 3-to-1 margin.

Guilford Democrats on the school board call that slate of Republican candidates’ anti-science, anti-diversity curriculum extremist, and an existential threat to their kids’ education.

So what is ‘Critical Race Theory’ and why is there a debate over it in schools across the state and the nation?

There are some other very interesting outcomes from Tuesday’s primary races.

Stamford Democrats decided to go in a different direction from their current mayor. State Rep. Caroline Simmons took out incumbent Mayor David Martin. He says he has no plans to try to get on the ballot in November.

Simmons will take on the unaffiliated Bobby Valentine, the former big-league baseball manager.

In New Britain, State Rep. Bobby Sanchez won the Democratic mayoral primary race. He will take on incumbent Mayor Erin Stewart in the fall.

In Hamden, Lauren Garret – a progressive who was endorsed by the Democratic Town Committee – ousted Mayor Curt Leng who was returning for a fourth term.