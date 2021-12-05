Capitol Report: Questions raised about Lamonts’ ties to new digital currency company now calling CT home

(WTNH) — How much do you know about blockchain and cryptocurrency? Gov. Ned Lamont knows a thing or two. Last Tuesday he went to Stamford to welcome Digital Currency Group (DCG) who announced they are moving their headquarters to Connecticut with the promise to create hundreds of jobs.

The state is kicking in $5-million in tax credits for DCG. On the surface, this seems like a great move, but some questions have been raised about the governor’s ties to DCG, a company first lady Annie Lamont’s VC firm had an investment in.

The Lamonts sold their DCG shares in April, but their ties have raised some questions now that the company decided to make Connecticut home.

Republican leaders continue to push for transparency when it comes to how the state and municipalities are spending federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The concerns, of course, are highlighted by the FBI probe at West Haven City Hall and the arrest of Former Democratic State Rep. Michael DiMassa who is accused of bilking more than $600,000.

It’s nice when we see things in government come to fruition. Case in point: Connecticut’s paid family medical leave bill.

The governor signed it more than two years ago and last Wednesday the state started accepting applications for residents who want to participate in the program.

If the first few days are any indication, this is something the people in Connecticut wanted.