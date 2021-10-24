Capitol Report: State rep. accused of defrauding West Haven of CARES Act funds; Democratic state senator in hot water over campaign funds

(WTNH) — State Rep. Michael DiMassa was arrested this week, accused of defrauding the City of West Haven of more than $630K in COVID CARES Act funds. He has since resigned from his role in City Hall.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are reacting. Democratic House Speaker Matt Ritter and Majority Leader Jason Rojas were quick to admonish DiMassa, immediately stripping him of any and all leadership and committee assignments, saying elected officials are to be trusted and “even the slightest hint wrongdoing bruises that trust.”

As for those federal COVID-19 CARES Act funds that all cities and towns received, top Senate Republicans called for an investigation into where it was spent.

Gov. Ned Lamont weighed in to ensure what allegedly happened in West Haven doesn’t happen somewhere else.

Things aren’t looking good for Democratic State Senator Dennis Bradley either.

One of his former campaign operatives flipped last week and admitted her role in a scheme to obtain public election funds for Bradley’s 2018 Senate campaign.