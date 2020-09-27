“All politics is local”: A look at some of this year’s Conn. House, Senate races

“All politics is local.” Just ask Sean Scanlon, who’s among those in the Connecticut legislature gearing up for an Election Day challenge.

There are some of the many races happening in our state this year:

Senate

Democrat incumbent Cathy Osten, who nearly lost her Eastern Connecticut district in 2018; she’s facing Republican Steve Weir.

Republican George Logan is facing Jorge Cabrera again for the 30th Senate district. The district covers Ansonia, Bethany, parts of Hamden, Woodbridge, Naugatuck, and Beacon Falls.

In Fairfield County, ‘whippersnapper’ Will Haskell faces Republican Challenger Kim Healy.

House

Berlin House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz is not running for reelection. So, who will it be? Democrat JoAnn Angelico-Stetson or Republican Donna Veach?

Themis Klarides’ House seat is also up for grabs. Republican Dan Debarba and Democrat Mary Welander are running for that seat.

In Fairfield County, Democrat Stephanie Thomas is up against Republican Patrizia Zucaro for a seat in the house.

