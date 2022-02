NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn’s contract with the aging XL Center in Hartford expires at the end of the year and that would mean all games would be played at Gampel Pavillion in Storrs.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and Hartford’s Chamber of Commerce would like the Huskies to stay, while most people at UConn want games to be played on the university’s campus.

Will the money be there for the necessary renovations at the XL Center, or is it time for the Huskies to just call Storrs home?