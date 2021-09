(WTNH) — If there’s one thing you can say about the University of Connecticut football, it’s that they’re making social distancing very easy at Rentschler Field.

As the team racks up more losses, the fans are disappearing. So what does the future hold with the latest decision to move on from Randy Edsall?

One man with a few thoughts on the matter is Mike Dimauro, sports columnist at The Day.