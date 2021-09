(WTNH) — Republicans led a ‘Stop the Gas Tax’ rally last week in East Haven. This is the ongoing rejection of Governor Ned Lamont’s push for Connecticut to join the Transportation Climate Initiative.

They oppose the TCI and label it as just another gas tax. While supporters say it’s a necessary step towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions in our state.

Join us to shed some light on why there’s such an urgency to get moving on TCI, is Curt Johnson, president of Save the Sound.