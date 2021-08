So here's the bottom line--our computer models have been back and forth for DAYS on whether this system was going to get close enough to CT to bring us some rain today. As this low brushes by, we will likely be tracking showers through the first half of the day. By midday, things may start to dry up from west to east. I'm optimistic for a drier afternoon, but we could still see a few spotty showers. I will say--the farther north you go, the drier you will be as most of the rain will fall south of Hartford. Because this low is going to meander through Monday, we could even see a stray shower or two tomorrow. Looking drier Tuesday and Wednesday. By the way, Wednesday will be the start of a heat wave!

This Afternoon: Drying from west to east, but some spotty showers still possible. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.