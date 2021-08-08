Capitol Report: Congresswoman Hayes turns the tables on ‘political trackers’

(WTNH) — Politics can get a little dirty. Sometimes you have to roll around in the mud. Congresswoman Jahana Hayes is getting tired of ‘political trackers’ following her every move around Washington D.C.

She decided to turn the tables and make a little video of her own.

So why is Congresswoman Hayes taking this approach and playing into the trackers instead of ignoring them? News 8’s Chief Political Anchor Dennis House asks her about it in the video above.