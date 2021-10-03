Capitol Report: CT cuts the ribbon on sports betting at Mohegan Sun, Foxwoods

(WTNH) — With the ceremonial snip of a ribbon on Thursday, Mohegan Sun Casino got the ball rolling on legal sports betting in Connecticut.

Just an hour or so later, Governor Ned Lamont headed east to Foxwoods to celebrate the start of sports betting there.

We’ve been talking about this issue for years on Capitol Report, and now that it’s finally a reality, you can look at the working relationship between Gov. Lamont and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chair Rodney Butler as really being the key players in making sports betting a reality.