Capitol Report: Debate over the Transportation Climate Initiative in CT continues as state misses 2020 goal

(WTNH) — The debate rages on over the Transportation Climate Initiative. Capitol Report brings you the latest chapter.

The state released some new data this week showing that while carbon emissions are down in Connecticut, we did, in fact, miss our goal for 2020.

That news had Governor Ned Lamont’s administration calling for the state to take part in the Transportation Climate Initiative: a regional cap in order to raise money for reducing greenhouse gases.

Republicans continue to label TCI “just another gas tax.”