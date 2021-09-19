Capitol Report: Lamont’s pandemic powers to expire at end of Sept.; he’s asking for extension while some lawmakers say it’s time to end them

(WTNH) — You know what isn’t going away? The debate over Governor Ned Lamont’s executive pandemic powers.

His extended powers expire in 11 days and he is asking for another 120-day extension to keep a handful of those COVID safety orders in effect including mask mandates in schools and vaccine mandates for both state workers and healthcare workers.

It’s not just the Republicans who are questioning whether it’s time to end the pandemic powers. The Black and Puerto Rican Caucus had something to say about it this week.