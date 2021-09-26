Capitol Report: New Britain High School’s plan to go back to distance learning due to vandalism, fighting backfires

(WTNH) — One of the state’s largest high schools decided to go back to distance learning last week and it had nothing to do with COVID-19. And the plan backfired.

The start of the school year at New Britain High was so bad school officials took the drastic step last week to shut down the building and returning to distance learning.

RELATED: Students return to New Britain High School after district’s controversial decision to shift to remote learning

In the words in the principal, “hit the refresh button and restart the school year.”

That didn’t go over well. The state said they couldn’t do that. The mayor didn’t like it and it created a ton of confusion for students and parents.

RELATED: 3 juveniles issued summons after New Britain PD breaks up fight at high school football game

The big issue appears to be school safety. Vandalism and fighting is a problem.