(WTNH) — Election Day is one week from Tuesday. We take a look at the New Haven mayoral race and last week’s debate. Are Republicans making traction in big-city politics?

It doesn’t happen often, but last week New Haven had a mayoral debate between incumbent Democrat Justin Elicker and Republican challenger John Carlson.

During the debate, Carlson did his best to challenge Elicker on a variety of issues.

Watch the video above for the full breakdown.