NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A rowdy crowd fueled by $2 beer night helped No. 18 UConn beat Big East rival No. 20 Providence on Wednesday night in Storrs.

Gampel Pavilion sold Miller Lite cans for $2 through the first half as a “thank you for the awesome support all season long!”

Providence head coach Ed Cooley noticed the electric crowd.

“I think the environment had a lot to do with that,” he said after the game. “The $2 beers definitely worked. The white shirts definitely worked.”

Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points to lead UConn to an 87-69 win and a split of the regular-season series between the rivals.

The Huskies improved to 21-7 overall and remain in fifth place in the Big East standings at 10–7. Providence dropped to 20-8 overall and 12-5 in the conference.