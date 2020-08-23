Capitol Report: 2nd Congressional District GOP candidate arrest scandal continues; CT Dems. celebrate Biden/Harris nomination with DNC watch party

(WTNH) — Talk about a reality TV drama: the Republican Primary in the 2nd Congressional District had a little bit of everything: a secret video, the cops, a domestic violence arrest, calls for the state GOP party chair to resign, and a recount.

Last week, after a recount Justin Anderson was declared the winner of the 2nd Congressional District primary race, while Thomas Gilmer was arrested.

Back in April, a woman who claims Gilmer beat her gave Anderson a video of the alleged assault. But, Anderson didn’t hand it over to police until July because, he says, she asked him not to to protect her safety.

State GOP Chair J.R. Romano says Anderson told him about the video, but he himself never saw it. Romano said if Anderson thought the evidence was credible, it was up to him and the victim to hand it over to the police.

There are now calls for Romano to step down, among them, House Minority Leader Themis Klarides.

Connecticut’s Democratic leaders gathered Thursday night to celebrate presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Election Day is less than two and a half months away. If Democrats learned anything from 2016 it’s that anything can happen and they are digging in for a fight.

Former U.S. Senator for Connecticut Chris Dodd was part of the vice-presidential selection committee for Biden talk about the choice of Kamala Harris as Biden’s running mate.

Last Tuesday night, the Democrats had their nominating roll call. Instead of doing it from a convention floor, each state made a short video.