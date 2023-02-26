NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Would the city of New Haven benefit from having a mayor who runs for reelection every four years instead of the current two-year system?

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, a Democrat seeking a third two-year term, thinks four-year terms are a good idea.

“Four-year terms are just good a governance policy,” Elicker said. “This isn’t about me. This isn’t about this election. This is about down the road — what is the best way for governance to happen in New Haven?”

Tom Dudchick and the Capitol Report team — former Connecticut Senate Minority Leader John McKinney (R), former Connecticut Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz (D), Republican strategist Liz Kurantowicz and Bloomfield Mayor Danielle Wong (D) — weigh in.